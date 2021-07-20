Northern border highway damaged by landslides

Soldiers from the 33rd Mobile Development Unit clear a landslip from Highway 105 near kilometre marker 81 on Monday morning in Tak's Tha Song Yang district. It was blocked overnight during a rainstorm. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Highway 105 was blocked by fallen trees and landslides between Mae Ramat and Tha Song Yang district during heavy rainstorms on Monday night.

The highway was closed to traffic near kilometre marker 81 in Tha Song Yang district and also between Ban Samae and Mae Tuen in tambon Mae Tuen in Mae Ramat district.



The chiefs of Tha Song Yang and Mae Ramat district asked the army for help and the 33rd Mobile Development Unit was assigned the task.



Unit commander Col Yossak Banthao said heavy machinery and soldiers were sent to both spots to clear the trees and earth from the highway.



The 35th Ranger Regiment and local administrations also sent men to help and the highway reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning.



However, many parts of of the highway have been eroded by runoff and are in need of repair. Motorists were advised to use caution.