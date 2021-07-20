Border crossing with Myanmar closed

The Ban Nam Phu Ron checkpoint in Kanchanaburi's Muang district, on the border with Myanmar, been closed from July 22-Aug 4 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Ban Phu Nam Rom-Tiki permanent border cargo checkpoint with Myanmar has been ordered closed from July 22-August 4 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 between the two countries.

The closure order was issued n Monday, signed by governor Jirakiat Phumsawat as chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee.



During the closure, transport of all kinds of goods across the border in either dfirection is prohibited.



Violators are liable to up to one year in prison and/or fine of 100,000 baht.



Ban Phu Nam Ron is a border village in Muang district of Kanchanaburi. Across the border is Tiki, in Myanmar's Taninthary Region.