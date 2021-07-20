Job seekers caught at illegal border crossing

The 11 Myanmar nationals caught illegally entering Thailand via a natural border crossing in Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Eleven job seekers from Myanmar were arrested on Tuesday after they illegally crossed the border into Thailand using a natural pathway, police said.

Prachak Sonsanit, the headman of Makham Phrong village in tambon Ko Lak of Muang district, said he was on watch near the crossing at Hup Tali, near Singkhon Pass, passing himself off as a cattle herder.

He saw a group of men and women entering Thailand from Myanmar.



He sent a signal alerting the village security team and officials from Kui Buri National Park and they quickly arrested the nine men and two women.



The 11 intruders said they were led from Moulmein to the border by a Myanmar guide and admitted entering Thailand via the Hup Tali natural border crossing. They had each paid 10,000 baht to brokers for jobs at a chicken processing factory in Samut Prakan province.



The Myanmar guide, Wae Mi, 56, was also arrested.



The illegal migrants and the guide were handed over to Muang district police for legal proceedings before deportation.