Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Record 13,002 new Covid cases
Thailand
General

Record 13,002 new Covid cases

published : 21 Jul 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

A city inspector surveys the Chao Phraya Commercial Technological College in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district on Tuesday. The college has been turned into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people being cared for while waiting for hospital or field hospital beds. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
A city inspector surveys the Chao Phraya Commercial Technological College in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district on Tuesday. The college has been turned into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people being cared for while waiting for hospital or field hospital beds. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were record 13,002 new Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 11,953 cases in the general population and 1,049 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,248 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 410,614 Covid-19 patients, 277,030 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 439,477 Covid-19 cases, 304,456 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,516 in the third wave and 3,610 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 11,784 on Monday when the country logged 81 new fatalities.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Muay Thai moves closer to become Games sport

Muay Thai and its global governing body have been fully recognised by the International Olympic Committee, IOC member Patama Leeswadtrakul said on Tuesday.

08:00
Thailand

Record 13,002 new Covid cases

There were record 13,002 new Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

08:00
Sports

Football rule book from 1859 sells for B2.5m

LONDON - One of the oldest existing copies of the rule book of football has sold for almost £56,700 (2.5 million baht), auction house Sotheby's said on Tuesday.

07:45