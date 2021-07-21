Record 13,002 new Covid cases

A city inspector surveys the Chao Phraya Commercial Technological College in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district on Tuesday. The college has been turned into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people being cared for while waiting for hospital or field hospital beds. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were record 13,002 new Covid-19 cases and 108 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 11,953 cases in the general population and 1,049 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 8,248 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 410,614 Covid-19 patients, 277,030 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 439,477 Covid-19 cases, 304,456 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,516 in the third wave and 3,610 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 11,784 on Monday when the country logged 81 new fatalities.