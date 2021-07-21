Plan ready for infected people to return home for treatment

A plan has been drawn up to help people infected with Covid-19 return to their home provinces for treatment, health permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit said on Wednesday.

It was agreed on by the Ministry of Public Health, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM), Dr Kiatiphum said.

The action was in response to the fact that Covid-infected people, especially those coming from the Northeast, had continued to return home for treatment.



The plan would ensuree their travel met disease prevention and control standards so that the virus would not spread further, both during the trip and after they arrived home, he said.



There were conditions attached - the infected people must be in a stable enough condition to travel and their home provinces must be ready to accept them with the consent of the provincial communicable disease committees.



Dr Kiatiphum said the health ministry was coordinating with the Ministry of Defence, the Army Transport Department, the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand in preparing and implementing the plan.



Infected people who wanted to return home should call the NHSO at number 1330, extension 15. The NHSO would subsequently coordinate with provincial health offices, NIEM, the army and the railways to arrange the return trips.



The NIEM would give advice to the infected people, to ensure their and others' safety during the trip, he said.