Interprovincial bus services suspended

State-run Transport Company has suspended all bus services on the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern routes, except parcel deliveries, from July 21-Aug 2.

Company president Sanyalak Panwattanalikit announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying this was in compliance with the government announcement on July 17 that people should suspend or delay travel between provinces to help contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

People who had bought tickets in advance for trips between July 21-Aug 2 could seek refunds or postpone their trip until the end of 2021 at ticket vending windows of Transport Company bus terminals throughout the country.



People who bought the tickets with state welfare cards were not eligible for refunds, although they could postpone their trip.



More information could be obtained from Call Centre 1490 around the clock, he said.



People who still need to travel to other provinces for specific purposes may opt for services from franchised buses, Mr Sanyalak said. Before the departure, they were advised to check their destination province for information on measures imposed to cope with the pandemic.

The company's parcel delivery service is still in operation from 6am-7.30pm for the northern routes (Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai), northeastern routes (Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani) and southern routes (Phuket, Hat Yai and Sungai Kolok).

More information can be obtained from the parcel delivery centre at 095-8901687 and 02-5378480.