Domestic flight bans in force

Suvarnabhumi airport appeared deserted on Monday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has banned airlines from operating domestic flights to and from dark-red zones, which includes Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The ban on domestic passenger flights to or from 13 dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control took effect on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced the indefinite ban on Sunday. It is expected to reman in force for at least 14 days, to Aug 3.

CAAT said it was in compliance with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's latest decision declaring 13 areas hard-hit by the virus dark-red zones of maximum and strict control.

The CCSA restricted travel to and from Bangkok city and the 12 provinces of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. They are in Greater Bangkok, nearby provinces and southern border provinces.

The CAAT said the ban concerns only domestic passenger flights and spares those operating for tentatively reopened provinces, planes making emergency or technical landings and essential flights, including those serving patients and vaccine recipients.

It does not apply to cargo flights or international flights.