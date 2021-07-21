Health system in crisis, critics tell government

A dead man lies in the middle of the road, covered by a sheet, hours after he died, on Soi Ban Phanthom, off Phra Sumeru Road, in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok on Tuesday night. (Photo from Phuri Phatara Facebook account)

Critics accused the government of allowing public health services to collapse after two people died on the streets of Bangkok and one was left lying in the middle of the road for hours before an ambulance finally arrived.

Former Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit on Wednesday called the government "cold hearted" on her Facebook page .

She said people had been left out on the streets without any chance of getting healthcare.

Move Forward spokesman and Bangkok MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat said Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha had no plan to handle the health crisis that had led to people dying in the streets.

Their criticism came after two people were found dead in Bangkok streets on Tuesday. A third was found dead at Wat Suthas Thepwararam. All were in Phra Nakhon district.

The most mentioned case on social media was a man who collapsed and later died in the middle of Soi Ban Phan Thom, off Phra Sumeru Road.

Chana Songkhram police chief Pol Col Sanong Sanemanee said on Traffic Police radio station that the man died about 5pm despite emergency responders' efforts to keep him alive. An ambulance did not arrive until 10.30pm, and took away the body.

A Facebook account named Phuri Phatara said the ill man had lain in the middle of the street since 10am. Rescuers arrived about four hours later. (continues below)

A body lies on the footpath along Ratchadamneon Avenue, near the Democracy Monument, on Tuesday night. (Photo from Kanit Chumchuay Facebook account)

Another body was found on the footpath of Ratchadamneon Avenue, near the landmark Democracy Monument.

The cause of death in each case was not known. However, ambulances adapted to handle coronavirus patients were used in each case to collect the body and ensure the safety of rescuers and medics.

On Wednesday morning, shortly after midnight, Kanit Chumchuay, the thetsakit chief for the district, defended the long delay in the ambulances arriving. He said it was caused by the ever-increasing demand for ambulances. The service was overstretched.

The Poh Tech Tung Foundation was on duty on Tuesday night, but had only one ambulance equipped with Covid-protection kits and it had to collect eight other bodies before taking the three unclaimed bodies to hospital.