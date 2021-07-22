12 indicted for lese majeste for embassy rally

Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon (centre) speaks to reporters after she and other pro-democracy activists report to police at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok on Tuesday to acknowledge lese majeste charges in connection with the Germany embassy rally in October last year. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Prosecutors have indicted pro-democracy activist Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon and 11 others on charges of lese majeste for the Oct 26, 2020 rally outside the German embassy in Bangkok.

Ms Patsaravalee, 25, was named the first defendant in a lawsuit filed with the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Thursday. The other defendants were Korakot “Por” Saengyenphan, Chanin Wongsri, Chonlathit Chotsawat, Benja Apan, Watcharakorn Chaikaew, Atthaphol Buaphat, Akkharaphol Teepthaisong, Krisaphont Sirikittikul, Suthinee Jangpipattanawakit, Rawisara Eksakul and Nitchima Arayatrakullikhit.

They were charged with colluding in insulting or showing malice against the monarchy in violation of Sections 112 and 116 of the Criminal Code, breaching the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) order No.41 and using loudspeakers.

A large crowd marched to the Germany embassy on the evening of Oct 26 to ask Berlin to look into whether His Majesty the King had violated German sovereignty by exercising his power on German soil. Leading protesters took turns reading a statement in Thai, English and German.

The court accepted the suit and set Oct 11 for examination of witnesses.

The court granted them bail on a surety of 200,000 baht each on the condition they must not leave the country without permission.