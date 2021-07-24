Section
US sending vaccine help
US sending vaccine help

published : 24 Jul 2021 at 10:00

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois. (Photo: duckworth.senate.gov)
US Senator Tammy Duckworth has announced that the United States has committed to sending at least 1.5 million American Covid-19 vaccine doses to Thailand.

The senator personally told the Thai ambassador to the United States, Manasvi Srisodapol, this news during a call this week.

Ms Duckworth lived in Thailand as a child before serving in the United States Reserve Forces for 23 years. She is now a member of the US Senate Armed Services Committee and recently led a Congressional delegation visit to Taiwan.

Ms Duckworth said she was pleased to announce the vaccine commitment to help the Thai people overcome Covid-19.

"These highly-effective American vaccine doses come with no strings attached, but rather with the knowledge that no nation can be completely safe in Covid-19 until all nations are [vaccinated] -- so we have to work together to save lives and help bring an end to this awful pandemic everywhere," she said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"I'll keep working closely with the Biden administration to help ensure the Thai people receive the safe, effective vaccines doses and international aid they need to reach the other side of this deadly pandemic," she said.

