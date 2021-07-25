Info on vaccine efficacy, side-effects most interesting to people: Suan Dusit Poll

A pregnant woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Bang Sue Railway Central Station, which offers walk-in vaccination services for vulnerable groups -Thai people aged 60 and over, women pregnant for 12 weeks or longer and anyone weighing 100kg or more- from July 22 until July 31. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

People are highly interested in efficacy and side-effects of vaccines against Covid-19 while they they are flooded with information on the pandemic and ways of coping with it, according to the result of an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online during July 19-22 on 1,691 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the issue.



A large number of respondents, 72.41%, said information on efficacy and side-effects of vaccines against coronavirus was most interesting to them; 71.23% were interested in information on measures taken by the government in high-risk areas; 68.38% on the numbers of hospitals and beds available for patients; 62.49% on methods of treatment and results of studies and researches on the virus; and, 61.25% on how to detect Covid-19 symptoms.



Asked what sources of information they thought were reliable, 65.30% pointed to doctors and medical personnel; 59.75% cited academics, researchers, experts and influencers; and 46.98% mentioned social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Flooded with information, 43.99% said they were confused; 40,75% rather confused; and, 15.26% not confused.



Asked what information made them confused, 74.61% said the government's vaccine management, registration and postponements of vaccination appointments; 73.11% cited cross-vaccine jabs and 3rd booster jabs; 72.23% safety, efficacy and side-effects of vaccines; 66.23% closures of businesses and remedies; and, 55.53% control on people's travel between provinces.



Asked how they responded to information on the pandemic, 90.78%, said they took a better care of themselves; 81.07% took better care of other family members; 79.95% avoided leaving residences or meet other people; 59.84% looked for more information about self-protection; and, 46.82% looked for ways of getting a jab.