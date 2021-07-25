Covid outbreak closes rubberwood factory in South

Two men assemble cardboard-frame beds, donated by HSL Co, for use at a field hospital in Hua Sai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A rubberwood processing factory in Bang Khan district of this southern province has been ordered closed for 14 days until Aug 7 after 221 workers were found infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Sunday.

Most of the cases -- 166 -- were reported to the committee on Sunday.



Apart from those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 581 people -- mostly Myanmar migrants -- were considered at high risk and a further 1,240 low-risk. All would be tested.

The committee decided to order the factory closed from July 25 to Aug 7.



It said two field hospitals had been set up, one at a multi-purpose building near the district office and the other at Sangwanwit 7 School.



On Sunday, Nakhon Si Thammarat logged 259 new infections across the province, raising the number of cases since April 1 to 2,950 with 28 fatalities.