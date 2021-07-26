Eateries in department stores to be allowed to sell online

Restaurants in department stores would be allowed to sell food online to customers under a proposal to be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for approval, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Monday.

Ms Traisuree said the CCSA's operations centre at its meeting on July 22 resolved that the Ministry of Public Health should set criteria for restaurants in department stores to sell food online, taking into consideration the hardship caused by the restrictions imposed on them.



The ministry had proposed the following measures:



- All employees of the eateries be required to strictly observe the DMHT (distancing, mask, hand washing and temperature taking) rules and travel to work along sealed routes. Shop fronts not be allowed to open. Anyone found to have a respiratory problem or to have been in close contact with someone infected with Covid19 must stop work.



- Department stores should provide a waiting area for people who arrive to collect orders. The area must be open, well ventilated, not crowded and DMHT rules must be implemented.



- Employees who deliver food to clients in the waiting area must always wear a face mask, practice social distancing, carry hand-sanitising gel, check temperatures and log in to ThaiChana/MorChana apps. Anyone found to have a respiratory problem or have been in close contact with an infected person must stop work.



The proposal would be submitted to the CCSA for approval, Ms Traisuree said.