Two more Covid deaths, 884 new infections in Chon Buri

People queue for a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pattaya City Hospital in Pattaya beach town of Chon Buri on July 22. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 884 new infections were reported in this dark-red zoned eastern province on Tuesday, as case numbers keep rising.

Of the new cases, 274 caught the disease from other family members and 130 from colleagues, the Chon Buri public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Fifty-five infections were from six clusters –a construction workers’ camp in Koh Chan district (17), two workplaces in Phanat Nikhom district (14, 3), Vandapac Co in Muang district (11), and two workplaces in Muang district (6, 4).

Another two caught the virus at CentralFestival Pattaya Beach shopping mall, 13 were in at-risk occupations, three were medical workers, one travelled from at-risk Pathum Thani province and 10 were from workplaces in adjacent Rayong province.

Nine were infected in other provinces and returned to receive treatment in Chon Buri, 23 came into contact with infected people close to them and one was infected at a party.

Another 149 people had come into contact with previously confirmed cases and were still under further disease investigation. The remaining 212 cases were being investigated, the health office said.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 21,660 cases of which 11,478 had recovered, with 411 discharged over the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,080 were being treated at hospitals. The latest two deaths brought the total to102, according to the provincial public health office

Si Racha had the highest number of new infections at 242, followed by Muang district (206), Bang Lamung district (201), Phanat Nikhom district (60) and Ban Bung district (46). The other cases were reported in other provinces.

Chon Buri, one of 13 areas designated dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, has seen a surge in coronavirus infections over recent days. From July 24 to July 27, the province reported 662, 795, 867 and 884 new cases, according to the public health office Facebook page.



