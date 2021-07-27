Section
Cabinet approves green chiretta for Covid patients
Thailand
General

Cabinet approves green chiretta for Covid patients

published : 27 Jul 2021 at 17:39

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the use of green chiretta (in Thai, Fah Talai Jone) to treat asymptomatic Covid patients after the Corrections Department reported success giving it to infected prison inmates.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said green chiretta contains andrographolide, a substance that protects cells from the virus and reduces its multiplication. The Corrections Department gave green chiretta to about 11,800 infected inmates, she said, and 99.02% of them recovered.

According to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, patients should consume 180 milligrammes of andrographolide per day, or 60mg per meal, she said. 

