Covid-19 closes Phetchabun sugar factory

The sugar factory of Thai Roong Ruang Industry Co in Si Thep district of Phetchabun is closed until Aug 1 after a new Covid-19 cluster was found there on Sunday.

PHETCHABUN: A sugar factory in Si Thep district has been ordered closed for seven days after about 90 workers there were found to be infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

The sugar factory, of Thai Roong Ruang Industry Co, is located at Moo 9 village in tambom Si Thep, Si Thep district.



The infections were discovered in active case-finding by health officials at the factory on Sunday.



This provincial communicable disease committee subsequently ordered the factory to close for seven days, from Tuesday to Aug 2. The infected workers were admitted to Si Thep Hospital for treatment and the others placed in home quarantine.



Under the same order, Ban Kwae Pa Sak, Moo 9 village in tambon Si Thep, was put under lockdown for 14 days, from July 27-Aug 9. People are not allowed to enter or leave the village during this period.



Earlier, 3,481 workers at a chicken processing factory in Bung Sam Phan district tested positive for the coronavirus, so did 138 other people living near the factory.