Online booking for Bang Sue jabs starts Thursday

People queue outside Bang Sue Grand Station, and more inside, on Tuesday in the hope of being vaccinated against Covid-19. Similar crowding was seen on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station will take online bookings from Thursday for inoculations throughout August. The walk-in service will end on Saturday.

The Medical Services Department said on Wednesday that 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at the station.

Half will be for people aged 18 or more.

The rest will be reserved for senior citizens, people with chronic illness, overweight people and pregnant women at least 12 weeks into term.

People seeking vaccination must register for a date and time slot via the websites of the four mobile phone operators -- AIS, DTAC, TRUE and National Telecom.

Vaccinations are scheduled from Aug 1-31.

The final day of the walk-in service at Bang Sue station for inoculation against Covid-19 will be Saturday. The service is being ended amid concern it could become a new infection cluster as people are not obeying social distancing rules.

It is replaced by online registering.

Dense queues of people hoping for vaccination again formed at the station on Wednesday, a public holiday to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty the King.