Man found dead in Buri Ram hotel

Rescuers prepare to take the man's body from the hotel room where he died in Nang Rong district of Buri Ram on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A 40-year-old man from Samut Prakan province was found dead in a room at a hotel in Nang Rong district on Wednesday morning. The cause of death was being investigated.

Police were called to the hotel after staff found the man dead on his bed. They were accompanied by a doctor from Nang Rong Hospital and rescuers.

The man was dressed only in his underwear.



Pol Capt Sakchai Kitti-udompan, an investigator, said there was no trace of violence on the body. The man's belongings had not been touched. He was believed to have died five or six hours previously.



The body was sent to Nang Rong Hospital for an autopsy into the cause of death. The man was from Muang district of Samut Prakan, one of the provinces designated as a dark-red zone seriously hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Hotel employee Supawat Deesawat, 49, said the man checked in on Tuesday afternoon and went out in his car about 8pm. He did not notice when the man returned.



Mr Supawat said about 8am on Wednesday he saw the man's car parked in the hotel driveway, blocking other vehicles.

He knocked on the door of his room but received no response. He informed the hotel owner, who opened the room with a spare key and they found the man dead inside.



Police were still trying to contact the man's relatives.