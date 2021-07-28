Panipak made 'sport and tourism' ambassador

Panipak Wongpattanakit celebrates her Olympic gold medal on the podium in Tokyo on Saturday. The taekwondo star has been appointed an ambassador for sport and tourism. (Reuters photo)

PHUKET: Panipak "Nong Tennis" Wongpattanakit, Thailand's taekwondo gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has been made an ambassador for sport and tourism.

The appointment was conferred by Tourism and Sport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan at a homecoming reception for athletes, trainers and executives of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket on Wednesday.

Ms Panipak won the women's 49-kilogramme taekwondo championship.



Mr Pipat was full of praise for Ms Panipak. He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed with her appointment. The prime minister had watched the final on TV and congratulated her in a telephone call immediately after the gold medal presentation.



She was the pride of the Thai people and of the nation, he said.



Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also sent her a bouquet, Mr Pipat said.



In reply, Ms Panipak said her appointment as sport and tourism ambassador was an honour for her and her family. She promised to do the best she could for the country.

The attendees included the outgoing governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Sakhon Wannapong, whose tenure ends on July 31. He is being replaced by Kongsak Yodmanee.