Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Former 'Bangkok Post' deputy photo editor dies
Thailand
General

Former 'Bangkok Post' deputy photo editor dies

published : 29 Jul 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Bangkok Post's former deputy photo editor, Olarn Jongkulsathitchai, has died of a lung infection at the age of 71.

Olarn: Captured historic moments

Olarn retired from the Bangkok Post at the end of 2010 after having been with the newspaper for 40 years.

During his career, Olarn's photographic work took him around the country at the height of border tensions with neighbouring countries.

In decades past, he was also given assignments during momentous and critical events, including the withdrawal of Vietnamese troops from Cambodia.

He also covered attacks by communist insurgents in the far South and the shelling and seizure by Vietnamese troops of two Thai border villages, including Ban Non Mak Mun in Prachin Buri in 1980.

Through his lens, Olarn captured historic images of what was then known as the Indochina region.

He also documented the destruction in the south of Thailand caused by Typhoon Gay in 1989.

On the political front, Olarn has left a mark with photos of various perspectives of the Oct 6, 1976 student massacre and the Black May popular uprising.

Olarn was also a member of the media crew accompanying His Majesty the King, while he was HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, on an official trip to Japan in 1987.

He took an active role in the Bangkok Post Foundation as he was constantly on the lookout for children from rural areas in need of scholarships.

His body will be cremated on Thursday at Wat Khrua Wan in Thon Buri district.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Marginal impact

Inflation rates in developed countries, particularly in the US and among nations in the European Union, have been rising since the beginning of the year, in part because of large stimulus schemes designed to rehabilitate their economies battered by the pandemic.

07:33
Thailand

Parliament set to debate budget bill

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai says parliament will convene on Aug 18-20 to deliberate the budget bill for the 2022 fiscal year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

07:22
Sports

Chatchai-decha eyeing medal

TOKYO: Thai boxer Chatchai-decha Butdee is just one win from winning an Olympic medal after defeating Mirko Cuello of Argentina 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the men's featherweight (57kg) division on Wednesday.

07:11