Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Daily covid deaths, infections at record highs
Thailand
General

Daily covid deaths, infections at record highs

published : 29 Jul 2021 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

Monks pick up donated bedding items at Wat Phon Ploy Wiriyaram in Bang Na district on Wednesday. Monks at the temple are confined in quarantine after 202 monks studying at the Buddhist school there tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Monks pick up donated bedding items at Wat Phon Ploy Wiriyaram in Bang Na district on Wednesday. Monks at the temple are confined in quarantine after 202 monks studying at the Buddhist school there tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were record highs of 165 Covid-19 fatalities and 17,669 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 17,408 cases in the general population and 261 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 532,167 Covid-19 patients, 352,864 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 561,030 Covid-19 cases, 370,492 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,468 in the third wave and 4,562 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was 141 was reported on July 17. The previous daily record of 16,533 infections was reported on Wednesday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (18)
MOST RECENT
World

From grey to green: world cities uprooting the urban jungle

PARIS: From lettuces farmed on New York's skyline to thick corridors of trees occupying once desolate Colombian roadsides, green initiatives are running wild in cities around the world.

09:45
Life

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at age 72

NEW YORK: Dusty Hill, the long-serving bassist of American rock-blues band ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72, his fellow band members announced on Facebook Wednesday.

09:45
Sports

Shuttler Ratchanok in last 8 after win over Tunjung

Ratchanok Intanon beat Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-19 on Thursday to make it to the last eight of the Tokyo Games.

08:39