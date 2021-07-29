Online vaccination bookings quota for Bang Sue station quickly filled

Slots still available for the aged, ill and pregnant

Walk-in vaccination seekers listen to instructions at Bang Sue Grand Station on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Online appointments for Covid-19 vaccination at Bang Sue station in August for people aged 18 or more were fully booked shortly after registration opened on Thursday.

Registration was via the four major mobile phone operators' websites. It replaces the walk-in vaccination service at Bang Sue Grand Station, which ends on Saturday.

Dtac, True, AIS and National Telecom all posted messages on their social media pages on Thursday that the vaccination quota for the 18-59 year age group was already fully booked.

They still had slots for the other groups - senior citizens aged 60 or more, people with chronic illness, overweight people and pregnant women at least 12 weeks into term.

Dtac, True and NT started accepting online bookings at 11am, and AIS started at 5pm.

The bookings were for 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine a day, half of them for people aged 18-59 and the rest reserved for the other groups.

Online advance booking is aimed at ending the crowding at the station, as people expecting to walk in and be vacciation packed the building and overflowed out onto the street, disregarding the required distancing rules.

The crowding led to fears the station could become a new cluster point for Covid-19 infections.