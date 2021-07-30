Chon Buri reports 6 Covid deaths, 914 new cases

People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at Pattaya City Hospital in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on July 23. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Six more Covid-19 deaths and 914 new infections were reported in this dark red-zoned eastern province on Friday, with 286 new cases in Muang district.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 24,420 cases of which 12,859 had already recovered and 456 discharged on Thursday.

A total of 11,441 were being treated at hospitals. The latest six deaths brought the total to 120, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook on Friday.

Of the 914 new cases, 264 caught the virus from other family members and 170 from colleagues.

Eighteen infections were from four clusters – Easy Automotive (Thailand) Co in Phanat Nikhom district (6), Khun Anant dormitory in Si Racha district (4), a construction workers’ camp owned by CP Ram Co in Si Racha district (3), and Dae-A Electronics (Thailand) Co in Ban Bung district (5).

Twenty-one were in at-risk occupations, and there were another two medical workers. Another 23 cases came from several workplaces in Rayong.

Thirteen patients told authorities they had travelled to Bangkok (6), Rayong (5) or Chachoengsao (2). Forty-three came into contact with infected people close to them and one was infected at a party.

Another 118 people came into contact with since confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 241 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Muang district had the highest number of new cases at 286, followed by Si Racha (258), Phanat Nikhom (83), Phan Thong (72) and Bang Lamung (67). The other cases were reported in other districts.

Chon Buri, one of 13 areas designated dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, now has 40 clusters – workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), the provincial public health office said.