Daily records 178 Covid deaths, 18,912 new cases

Health workers administer a rapid antigen test to a woman at the provincial administration organisation office in Muang district, Pathum Thani, on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country had a record high of 178 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,912 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 18,102 cases in the general population and 810 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,750 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 568,424 Covid-19 patients, 364,494 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 597,287 Covid-19 cases, 391,920 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,763 in the third wave and 4,857 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 165 was reported on Thursday. The previous high of new transmissions at 17,669 was also reported on Thursday.

The Public Health Ministry said on Friday the country can keep new daily Covid-19 fatalities from reaching 200 with accelerated vaccinations and two months of lockdown measures.