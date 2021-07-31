Samut Sakhon reports 1,178 cases, 4 deaths

Health officials conduct Covid-19 tests and vaccinate vulnerable people at Wat Sophanaram, or Wat Ban Khom, in Muang district, Samut Sakhon province, on Saturday morning. (Photo from Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook page)

Samut Sakhon authorities reported 1,178 coronavirus infections and four deaths on Saturday, bringing the provincial toll to 48,389 cases and 127 fatalities.

Of the new infections, 240 were detected during mass testing and 938 were confirmed at hospitals.

Of the 938 cases found at hospitals, 728 lived in Samut Sakhon (557 Thais and 171 foreign nationals) and 210 were from other provinces (204 Thais and 6 foreign nationals), the provincial public relations office said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The new cases brought the provincial total to 48,389 since Dec 17 last year. Of them, 30,431 had recovered, with 361 discharged over the previous 24 hours. A total of 17,831 patients were still being treated at hospitals.

On Saturday, a mobile healthcare unit conducted rapid antigen tests and vaccinate vulnerable people in tambon Khok Kham and nearby areas in Muang district.

Health officials also provided mobile health care services at Wat Sophanaram in tambon Khok Kham. Many arrived at the temple to get antigen tests and vaccine shots.

Samut Sakhon is one of the 13 provinces declared dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control.