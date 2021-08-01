Homecare cases now eligible for insurance payouts

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) on Saturday said Covid-19 patients in home and community isolation programmes are eligible for reimbursements from insurance companies.

OIC secretary-general Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn said the Covid-19 crisis shows no signs of abating and hospital beds are beginning to run short.

Even though field hospitals have been introduced take on some of the burden, the Public Health Ministry is still pressing ahead with guidelines to boost home and community isolation programmes, Mr Suthiphon said.

He said many health insurance policies normally do not cover treatment costs for patients in home and community isolation, which means they cannot claim reimbursement for their care.

In light of this, the OIC discussed the issue with the Thai Life Assurance Association and the Thai General Insurance Association.

They agreed the industry must step in to help these patients, Mr Suthiphon said.

It is unclear how much by way of payouts is proposed in most cases.

The new order covers all policies issued from July 29 until Sept 30, Mr Suthiphon said, although those with outpatient provisions will be entitled to a slightly better deal.

Under the order, insurance companies will also pay up to 14 days of daily compensation as written in insurance policies to patients who require medical treatment but are not hospitalised due to bed shortages, Mr Suthiphon said.