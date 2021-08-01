Swiss man hangs self in Phuket

A police officer questions a woman while rescuers remove the body of a Swiss man who hanged himself at a house in Phuket's Thalang district on Saturday.(Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Swiss man hanged himself in Thalang district of this southern resort province on Saturday, police said.

The suicide was reported to Thalang police station at about 3.30pm, prompting a police team and a rescue unit to rush to house No. 178/24 at Moo 1 in tambon Pak Khlok to investigate.



There, the body of the Swiss man was found lying near the entrance to the house. A nylon rope was found hanging from a roof beam.



Rampaipan Hutter, 39, the Swiss man's wife, said the incident occurred while she as out of the house. When she returned, she found him hanging from the roof. She called neighbours for help, but they found the ma n was already dead.



Ms Rampaipan said her husband had previously tried to take his own life when lived with his father in Switzerland. On that occasion, the police managed to dissuade him. She said she had not expected him to try it again.



The police recorded the incident before informing the Swiss embassy. The body was sent to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.