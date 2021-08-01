Couple caught with 16kg crystal meth

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A couple were caught by border patrol police (BPP) in possession of 16 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, in this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Lt Col Natee Srisuk, commander of the 427th Border Patrol Police Company, said Salae Muhamad, 52, and his wife Wanida Muhamad, 38, from Songkhla's Singha Nakhon district, were arrested after an 18-wheel lorry was intercepted by a BPP unit while passing tambon Na Mo in Chulabhorn district on Highway 41.



The interception was made with information from an intelligence operation.



In a search of the lorry, the police found 16 packages of crystal methamphetamine - 16kg in total - hidden behind the driver's seat.



The couple allegedly confessed they were hired to deliver the drugs from Bangkok to a client in the South.



They were charged with having drugs in possession with intent to sell.