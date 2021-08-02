Wanted insurgent killed in clash

A security official tries to persuade Rosali Lamso to surrender as they surround a house in a rubber plantation in Nong Chik district in Pattani on Monday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A fugitive wanted under nine court warrants for insurgency-related robbery and murder was killed in a clash with a government security force early on Monday, police said.

The government unit surrounded a house at a rubber plantation in Nong Chik district about 3am, acting on information that insurgents led by Rosali Lamso were hiding there.

The siege extended into daylight hours.



Officials called on the insurgents to surrender. Religious and community leaders were also brought to the scene and also tried to persuade the insurgents believed to be in there to surrender.



No one surrendered. Instead, gunshots were fired at the government force, which fired back, according to police.

When the shooting ended, the government troops cleared the area and found Rosali's dead body. (continues below)

Rosali Lamso (Photo supplied):

Rosali had been wanted under nine arrest warrants:



- The robbery of a used car dealer in Songkhla's Nathawi district on Aug 16, 2017;

- The holdup of a villager in Satun's Khuan Don district on Nov 16, 2017;

- The robbery and murder of a Buddhist couple in Songkhla's Thepha district on March 1, 2017;

- The grenade attack on a police base in Songkhla's Thepha district on April 19, 2017;

- The gun and grenade attack on an electricity authority office in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Aug 30, 2018;

- The shots fired at Na Pradu police station in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Jan 13, 2018, which killed a police officer;

- A gold shop robbery in Songkhla's Na Thawi district on Aug 24, 2019;

- Over the seizure of 90 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition from a car in Songkhla's Thepha district on Sept 14, 2019; and,

- The fatal shooting of police officer in front of Khok Pho Hospital in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Dec 2, 2020.