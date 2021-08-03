Fake news: bitterleaf cures Covid

Section
published : 3 Aug 2021 at 12:59

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Pictures of bitterleaf and the warning from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society about fake claims that bitterleaf can cure Covid-19. (Photo supplied)
Any claim that the leaves of bitterleaf trees can cure Covid-19 is fake news, according to the Royal Thai Police Office.

Pol Col Kissana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman, said the Anti-Fake News Centre  Thailand found the claim about bitterleaf's properties on Tuesday and sought verification from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

The department confirmed that it was not true. No research showed bitterleaf leaves could cure Covid-19, he said.

Such fake news appeared online every day and concerned officials would take legal action against the sources. It was in breach of at least the Computer Crimes Act . Offenders were liable to up to five years in prison and/or a fine of 100,000 baht, Pol Col Kissana said.

Bitterleaf is Gymnanthemum extensum, known as nan chao woei in Thai.

