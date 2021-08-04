Korat logs 545 new Covid infections

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Kobchai Boon-orana at Wednesday's meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 545 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Wednesday, governor Kobchai Boon-orana said.

The accumulated number of infections went up to 8,415 and the death toll to 67.



Of the total, 3,457 had recovered and 4,891 were still under treatment.



The latest fatality was a 62-year-old man from Bang Sue, Bangkok. He arrived in the province on July 21 and underwent Covid-19 testing at the Suranaree University of Technology Hospital and the result was positive.

He was referred to the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital on July 26 and died on Tuesday.



Mr Kobchai said the Covid-19 situation in the province was aggravating and more than half of the new cases were from high-risk areas.



There were now 10 clusters of Covid-19 cases, most of them at industrial factories, which must be under watch to prevent the virus spreading.