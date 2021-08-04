Soldiers infected helping mangosteen buyer

Soldiers from the 4th Military Circle assist a mangosteen wholesaler in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Phrom Khiri district who cannot get labour because of the epidemic. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Six soldiers of the 41st Military Circle were infected with Covid-19 while helping out a mangosteen wholesaler in Phrom Khiri district, the provincial communicable disease committee announced on Wednesday.

The six privates were among a group of soldiers assigned on July 27 to assist the fruit wholesaler, in tambon Ban Ko, who had a problem getting labour.



Their job was to sort fruit bought from farmers, according to size.



When the soldiers were tested on Tuesday, the results showed six of them were positive for the coronavirus.



The infected soldiers were admitted to a hospital for treatment and the others put in 14-day quarantine, during which they were to be tested twice for the virus.



The company barracks at Vajiravudh Military Camp in Muang districtwere also sealed off and measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.



With mangosteens currently in oversupply, the 4th Army has been helping farmers by buying fruit from them and sending it to Bangkok.



On Wednesday, Nakhon Si Thammarat reported 164 new Covid-19 infections - 128 were infected in the province and 36 were from other provinces.



The province's accumulated total of Covid cases was at 4,157, of whom 2,600 had already recovered and 36 had died.