Chon Buri reports 7 more Covid deaths, 1,312 new infections

People have their blood pressure checked before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pattaya City Hospital in Pattay beach town, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, on July 22. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Seven more Covid-19 deaths and 1,312 new infections were reported in this eastern province on Thursday, with the spread of the disease showing no sign of abating.

Of the new cases, 395 caught the virus from other family members and 261 from colleagues, the Chon Buri public relations office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Forty-three infections were from five clusters – Sung Chul Hitech Co in Si Racha district (12), Amorn Nakhon Market in Bang Lamung district (11), Xcellent Manufacturing (Thailand) Co in Ban Bung district (8), Amagasaki Pipe (Thailand) Co in Muang district (7), and Sony Technology Co in Muang district (5).

Another 17 patients were in at-risk occupations, seven were medical workers and 30 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Six told officials they had travelled to other provinces – Bangkok (2), Pathum Thani (2), Chachoengsao (1) and Rayong (1).

Fourteen came into contact with infected people close to them and three were infected at a party.

Another 215 people came into contact with other confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 320 cases were being investigated, the provincial public relations office said.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 32,119 cases of which 16,205 had already recovered, with 597 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 15,759 were being treated at hospitals. The seven fatalities brought the total to 155.

Si Racha district had the highest number of new cases (374), followed by Muang district (276), Bang Lamung (207) and Phan Thong (120). The remaining cases were in other districts, the announcement said.

Over the five days from July 31 to Aug 4, the province reported 1,062, 1,147, 1,141, 1,359 and 1,678 new cases, respectively.