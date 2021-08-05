Crystal meth in exported monastic goods

The Office of Narcotics Control Board shows the seized packs of crystal methamphetamine hidden unprecedentedly in a monk's pillow and a package of pain-killing patches. (Photo supplied)

More than a kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in monastic apparel and a box of pain-killing patches at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board said.

ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon said on Thursday that narcotics officers at the airport found 1.33kg of the drug iside two parcels consigned to Australia.

One parcel, sent from Nong Bon area of Bangkok, contained 490 grammes of crystal meth, or ice, inside an orange monk's pillow packed among other monastic goods.

The other parcel, sent from Khlong Chan Post Office inBangkok, contained 845g of the drug in a package of painkilling patches.

"We have never found drugs hidden in monastic goods and pain-killing patches before," Mr Wichai said.

His office would share the information, including the addressees, with Australian authorities and would try to track down the people who sent the goods.

He said parcels addressed to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea were closely examined. They were frequent destinations for drugs smuggled from Thailand, he said.