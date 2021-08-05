Couple ran child-porn chat line group

Police show an arrest warrant to Montri Khiewkerd, 53, at his house in Suphan Buri. He and his wife were arrested on charges of child pornography.(Photo supplied)

A married couple accused of running an online group where members can view child porn videos at 100-500 baht a time have been arrested in Suphan Buri.

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division apprehended Montri Khiewkerd, 53, and his wife Rotchana Khiewkerd, 45, at their homei, Pol Maj Gen Siam Boonsom, the ATPD commander, said on Thursday.

They were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on charges of colluding in human trafficking by producing or disseminating porn material to reap profits, possessing child pornographic material for sexual and commercial purposes, inputting pornographic data into a computer system and related charges.

Pol Maj Gen Siam said the arrests followed a tip-off that pornographic videos and photos of children and adults were being shown to a members-only group on Line Chat.

The ATPD investigation confirmed that the couple were running the online group and charged for membership.

During questioning, the couple allegedly confessed and said members paid them 100-500 baht each and were then invited into a VIP group which had more than 400 members. The group had been operating since February.

They said the porn was taken from the internet.

They were held in police custody for legal action.

Montri Khiewkerd, 53, and his wife Rotchana Khiewkerd, 45, are shown with child porn material allegedly found in their possession. (Photo supplied)



