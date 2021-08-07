Section
Record 212 Covid deaths, 21,838 new cases
Thailand
General

Record 212 Covid deaths, 21,838 new cases

published : 7 Aug 2021 at 08:08

writer: Online Reporters

A worker prepares beds for a community isolation facility at the Tax Collection Training Institute building of the Revenue Department in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
A worker prepares beds for a community isolation facility at the Tax Collection Training Institute building of the Revenue Department in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Covid-19 situation continued to deteriorate, with record 212 deaths and 21,838 cases reported over the past 24 hours, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Of the new cases, 20,915 were among the general population and 923 were inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 21,108 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 707,659 Covid-19 patients, 489,586 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 736,522 Covid-19 cases, 517,012 of whom recovered.

The death toll was 5,972 in the third wave and 6,066 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous records were seen on Friday, when 191 deaths and 21,379 cases were reported.

