Record 212 daily Covid fatalities, 21,838 new cases

A worker prepares beds for a community isolation facility at the Tax Collection Training Institute building of the Revenue Department in Nonthaburi on Thursday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were record highs of 212 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,838 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 20,915 cases in the general population and 923 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 21,108 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 707,659 Covid-19 patients, 489,586 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 736,522 Covid-19 cases, 517,012 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,972 in the third wave and 6,066 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 21,379 reported on Friday and the earlier record high of new daily fatalities was at 191 also reported on Friday.