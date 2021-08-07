Samut Sakhon reports 10 Covid deaths, 1,372 new cases

An elderly woman holds a sign reading "I already received a Sinopharm vaccine" as she and other people arrive at Landmark Mahachai shopping mall in Samut Sakhon to receive the jabs on Saturday. The Samut Sakhon provincial administration organisation has bought the Chinese-made vaccine for its people. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook page)

SAMUT SAKHON: Coronavirus infections in this province remained high, with 1,372 new cases and 10 more deaths reported on Saturday.

The new cases brought the provincial total to 57,489 of whom 32,692 had recovered, with 451 discharged over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 24,613 remained at hospitals. The 10 new deaths raised the accumulated fatalities to 184, the provincial public relations office said in an update on its Facebook on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 1,102 were confirmed at hospitals and 270 detected via mass testing. No new infections were found at bubbled and sealed factories or the prison.

The cases found at hospitals comprised 690 people living in Samut Sakhon (464 Thais and 226 foreign nationals) and 412 people from other provinces (384 Thais and 28 foreign nationals).

The 270 cases found by mass testing were 233 Thais and 37 foreign nationals, the provincial public relations office said.

Earlier, Samut Sakhon governor and chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee Veerasak Vichitsangsri ordered all factories that have more than 50 workers to set up factory accommodation isolation (FAI) units to treat infected workers.

Samut Sakhon's 10th field hospital is set up at the provincial Industrial Council office near the Tha Chin Bridge in Muang district with 200 beds for Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook page)









