Furniture factory hit by fire

PATHUM THANI: A fire broke out at a timber processing factory of the Aree Aphiluck Company in Muang district of this Central province north of Bangkok. There were no reports of injuries or deaths, police said.

The fire started shortly before 6pm.



About 20 fire engines from the Muang Pathum Thani Municipality, Bang Pho Nua tambon administration organisation, Nakhon Rangsit Municipality and two other TAOs were despatched to the factory at Moo 4 in tambon Ban Chang to combat the fire.



The fire raged fiercely because plywood and many kinds of timber stored in the factory were highly inflammable. Flames were clearly visible for kilometres away as plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the sky.



The fire was brought under control late in the night, but firemen kept spraying water to prevent the fire flaring up again.



Chaiwat Chuenkosum, the governor, Pol Lt Gen Kamrongwit Thoopkrachang, president of the provincial administration organisation, and Pol Maj Gen Chayut Marayat, the provincial police chief, were at the scene to supervise the fire fighting.



The cause of the fire was being investigated. The damage had yet to be assessed, but it was initially believed to be over 100 million baht.



No deaths or injuries were reported.