Police HQ in Bangkok defaced

Protesters react to tear gas during clashes with police near Victory Monument on Saturday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpaku)

The lettering at the Royal Thai Police Office (RTPO) was defaced on Saturday night after a running battle between metropolitan police and anti-government protesters at the Victory Monument which began in the afternoon, Manager Online reported.

After being alerted to the defacement, personnel from the Central Police Forensic Science Division at about 9pm went to examine the damage and collect evidence and fingerprints.from the front of the RTPO headquarters on Phra Ram 1 road in Bangkok's Pathumwan district.

Several letters on the RTPO signage were found to have been removed.



Pol Lt Gen Thanapol Srisopha, the Special Branch Bureau commissioner, reported the incident to Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, the police chief.



Special branch police filed a complaint with Pathumwan police to create an official record.



The defacement of the RTPO came after running battles between police and pro-democracy demonstrators during the afternoon near Victory Monument and the Din Daeng intersection.