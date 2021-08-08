Danish tourist lost in Phuket forest found safe

Police help Danish tourist Michael Hilderbrand after locating him in a forest in Thalang district of Phuket on Saturday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Danish tourist who lost his way in a forest in Thalang district was found after a search and safely brought out by tourist police on Saturday night.

Pol Lt Col Ekachai Siri, commander of the Phuket tourist police office, said that at about 7.30pm his office received a report that Michael Hilderbrand, 58, who was staying in a hotel in tambon Sakhu of Thalang district, had got lost in the forest and was unable to find a way out.



The Danish tourist reportedly left the hotel at about 4pm. He walked along Nai Yang beach and then went up into the forest on the mountain between Nai Yang and Nai Thon beaches, where he lost his bearings.



A team of tourist police, accompanied by officials from the Sirinat National Park and immigration police, were deployed for a search in the forest.



The team found the Danish man at about 10pm. He appeared exhausted with some scratches on his body.



After receiving first-aid treatment, he was brought back to the hotel as he did not want to go to a hospital.



Pol Lt Col Ekachai said Mr Hilderbrand arrived in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme on July 31.