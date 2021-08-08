Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids closed to tourists

The Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Khao Yai National Park (Photos: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: The Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Khao Yai National Park have been closed to tourists over safety and coronavirus concerns.

Park authorities closed the rapids in Na Di district of this eastern Central province from Saturday until further notice, citing a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) order issued on Aug 1. Under the CCSA order, Prachin Buri is one of the 29 provinces designated dark-red, under maximum controls and restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



The Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in the Sai Yai river that originates in Khao Yai National Park are one of Prachin Buri's main tourist attractions. The rapids include a fierce whirlpool that can only be nagivated by skilful oarsmen on rubber rafts.



This part of Sai Yai river is most beautiful during July-October in the rainy season, the most suitable time for adventure-loving tourists to ride rubber rafts down the river.



Even before the official closure, the rapids had been quiet due to the pandemic. Fiver tour operators tried to organise rafting trips but were not successful.