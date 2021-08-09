Armed forces set to submit reshuffle list

Navy, air force 'likely to get new chiefs'

Leaders of the armed forces are expected to submit their candidate list for the annual reshuffle on Monday, a military source said, before adding the navy and air force look set to see new commanders installed in October.

According to the source, defence forces chief Gen Chalermpol Srisawasdi had asked the leaders of the air force, army and navy to hand in lists of candidates by Aug 16, as they will still need to be further scrutinised by the Defence Ministry.

This year's reshuffle, the source said, will see changes at the helm of the air force and the navy.

Air force chief Acm Airbull Suttiwan has nominated Acm Napadej Dhuphtemiya as his successor, while navy commander Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan is said to back navy chief-of-staff, Adm Thirakul Kanchana, as his successor, according to the source.

No such changes are expected in the army, as its chief, Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae, isn't due to retire until September 2023.

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will call a meeting of military top brass to discuss the reshuffle later this month, the source said.

It would be the first formal discussion between Gen Prayut and the military leaders over the annual reshuffle.

The nominations will cover key posts across the three-armed forces, the Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters and the Defence Ministry's permanent secretary office.

The source also said Gen Prayut's role is also under scrutiny, as there have been claims that he will try to make changes to the candidate list.

Reports have emerged that Gen Prayut favours Adm Somprasong Nilsamai -- currently deputy permanent secretary -- as the new navy chief, and Acm Suthipan Taithong --currently de­- puty supreme commander -- will be called back to the air force as its commander.

Some other key posts to watch in the reshuffle are the defence permanent secretary and the National Security Coun­- cil (NSC) secretary-general posts, according to the source.

Some believe army chief-of-staff Gen Worakiat Rattananont will be nominated as the defence permanent secretary to succeed Gen Nat Intaracharoen, who will retire in September.

Meanwhile, Gen Supot Malaniyom, currently the Royal Thai Armed Forces' chief-of-staff, is tipped to succeed Gen Natthapol Nakpanich as the NSC secretary-general.

Napadej: To lead air force

Thirakul: New navy commander

Worakiat: Defence secretary