Chon Buri's daily Covid toll remains above 1,000 cases

This community isolation centre in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, was opened on Aug 9 for Covid-19 infected people in the green group, those with mild symptoms. (Photo:@Pr.Srirachacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: The daily Covid-19 toll shows no sign of waning in this eastern province, with 11 more deaths and 1,408 new infections reported on Friday. New cases have topped 1,000 for 14 consecutive days.

The 1,408 new infections brought the provincial total to 43,102 cases of which 22,665 have already recovered, with 886 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 20,665 patients were still in hospitals.

The latest 11 fatalities brought the total to 222, the Chon Buri public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

Of the new infections, 312 caught the virus from other family members and 193 from colleagues. Another 18 people had come into contact with infected people close to them.

Thirty-two cases were from four clusters – Ge Mao Rubber International (Thailand) Co in Phan Thong district (10), Chicony Electronics (Thailand) Co in Muang district (8), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (8) and Molten (Thailand) Co in Si Racha (6).

Another 44 were in at risk occupations, 4 were medical workers, and 16 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 180 people came into contact with other confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 609 were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha district had the highest number of new cases (369), followed by Muang district (352), Bang Lamung (249), Phan Thong (125) and Ban Bung (124). The remaining cases were in other districts.

From July 31 to Aug 13, Chon Buri reported 1,062, 1,147, 1,141, 1,359, 1,678, 1,312, 1,325, 1,417, 1,476, 1,318, 1,005, 1,368, 1,666, and 1,408, respectively, according to the provincial public health office Facebook.