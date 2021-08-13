Prachuap Khiri Khan jab campaign stepped up

People wait to receive a Covid vaccine shot in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which reported 240 new infections and one more death on Friday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Health authorities intend to speed up vaccination of people in vulnerable groups as the province reported 240 new coronavirus cases and one more death on Friday.

The provincial public health office has taken a more proactive approach to inoculate people aged over 60 and those with underlying diseases, with a target to cover 50% of people in these vulnerable groups within this month, said deputy chief Chanthana Siriyothiphan.

The move came after only 30% of people in the two groups had received shots, said Ms Chanthana.

Tambon-level health promotion hospitals in each district will be assigned to survey people in at-risk groups who have not yet been vaccinated, including women at last 12 weeks pregnant. People in these groups would be urged to urgently receive vaccine shots, she said.

Some people are resisting vaccination because they are worried about possible side effects. Officials have to create better understanding among the public that most side effects are mild side and people recover quickly. The main benefit of vaccines is that they can reduce the severity of symptoms and fatalities if one does become infected, said Ms Chanthana.

The public health office also wants to reach out to bedridden patients or disabled people who are unable to visit vaccine sites. It will coordinate with local administratore to set up more venues for people in vulnerable groups to receive shots.

Prachuap Khiri Khan on Friday reported 240 new Covid cases and one more death. The fatality was a 49-year-old Thai fisherman in Pran Buri district, weighing 110 kilogrammes. He had not yet received a vaccine shot. His death brought to 25 the total fatalities in the province since the pandemic began, according to the public health office.

A cluster at the Takerng fruit canning factory in Sam Roi Yot district has so far had 371 infections, while 128 cases have now been linked to a birthday party in Kui Buri. Another 34 cases have been linked to a Kui Buri fruit canning factory and 23 to a group of eight rented houses in Bang Saphan district

Getting Covid under control in Prachuap Khiri Khan is considered particularly urgent in Hua Hin district, which depends heavily on tourism. Authorities there have set the goal of having at least 70% of the local population and 100% of tourism sector workers inoculated, in hopes of receiving visitors starting sometime in October.