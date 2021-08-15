Thais keep track of Covid infections, fatalities stats: poll

People in vulnerable groups queue to receive a Pfizer vaccine shot at Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan on Saturday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Thai people are most interested in the number of infections and deaths when following reports about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,270 people throughout the country between Aug 9-12 to gauge public interest in figures and statistics related to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Asked which channels they use to get information about Covid-19, 71.84% said they watch television news; 70.49% use social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Line; 56.49% use news websites and news apps; 45.17% get information from friends, relatives and family members; and 37.74% from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



Asked how much time each day they spent following the situation, 40.95% said about 30 minutes; 31.98% one to two hours; 13.73% two to five hours; and 13.34% more than five hours.



Asked what numbers they were particularly interested in, 92.33% pointed to the numbers of infections and deaths; 65.96% the number of people who had been vaccinated; 60.87% the numbers of new infections and patients who had recovered, for comparison; 50.75% the number of patients in serious condition; and 48.14% the number of beds available for patients.



Asked why they thought the statistics were important, 89.29% said they illustrated the trend of severity of the pandemic; 85.25% said they served as a warning to keep their guard up; 61.93% said they helped them understand more about the Covid-19 situation; 61.06% said they gave the accumulated numbers of infections and deaths; and 46.23% said they could be used to lay down a plan on how to cope with Covid-19 and spending.



Asked how much the Covid-19 figures worried them, 57.05% said they were moderately worried; 34.30% very worried; 14.42% not particularly worried; and 4.23% not worried at all.