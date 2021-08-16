Vaccinated district chief found infected with Covid

Nong Bua Ra We district chief Tinpol Chalermvasutha visits a local health office, in Chaiyaphum. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: The chief of Nong Bua Ra We district has been infected with Covid-19 despite having received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, the provincial communicable disease committee of this central northeastern province reported on Monday.

Tinpol Chalermvasutha, the Nong Bua Ra We district chief, had visited many places and participated in many activities with other local officials from Aug 9-13.

He was tested for Covid-19 at Nong Bua Ra We Hospital on Saturday and the result on Sunday confirmed he was infected. He was admitted to Chaiyaphum Hospital for treatment.



People who had been in close contact with him had been quarantined for testing.



On Sunday, two other officials at the district office were also confirmed positive for the virus. The district office had been closed for three days for disinfection, until Aug 17.



On Sunday, the communicable disease committee reported 147 new infections -132 were returnees from other provinces and 15 were infected at home.



The province's accumulated number of Covid-19 cases was 6,372, of whom 2,161 had recovered, 4,165 still under treatment and 46 had died, the committee's report said.