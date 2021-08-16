Korat logs 450 new Covid infections

Residents of Nakhon Ratchasima queue for vaccination at the Central Korat shopping mall in Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 450 new Covid-19 infections and two more fatalities on Monday.

The centre said 286 of the new cases were returnees from high-risk provinces and 164 were infected their homes by other infected people.

The accumulated number of infections was 14,094, of whom 6,161 were still under treatment, 7,827 had recovered and 106 had died.

Of the 6,161 under treatment, 2,121 were being treated at 39 main hospitals in 32 districts, 411 at 10 field hospitals, 2,563 at community isolation centres and 1,066 in home isolation.

Of the two new fatalities, one was a 64-year-old man from Muang district who died on Saturday at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and the other a 49-year-old man from Bua Yai district who died on Sunday at the same hospital.