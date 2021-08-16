Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat logs 450 new Covid infections
Thailand
General

Korat logs 450 new Covid infections

Many infected in their homes

published : 16 Aug 2021 at 17:32

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Residents of Nakhon Ratchasima queue for vaccination at the Central Korat shopping mall in Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Residents of Nakhon Ratchasima queue for vaccination at the Central Korat shopping mall in Muang district on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 450 new Covid-19 infections and two more fatalities on Monday.

The centre said 286 of the new cases were returnees from high-risk provinces and 164 were infected their homes by other infected people.

The accumulated number of infections was 14,094, of whom 6,161 were still under treatment, 7,827 had recovered and 106 had died.

Of the 6,161 under treatment, 2,121 were being treated at 39 main hospitals in 32 districts, 411 at 10 field hospitals, 2,563 at community isolation centres and 1,066 in home isolation.

Of the two new fatalities, one was a 64-year-old man from Muang district who died on Saturday at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and the other a 49-year-old man from Bua Yai district who died on Sunday at the same hospital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Korat logs 450 new Covid infections

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 450 new Covid-19 infections and two more fatalities on Monday.

17:32
Thailand

Limited reopening

The Covid-19 lockdown in 29 provinces to continue until the end of the month, but bank branches and other financial services in malls are allowed to resume business.

17:11
Thailand

Monk kills neighbour at meditation centre

PHITSANULOK: A monk in charge of a Buddist meditation centre shot dead a man he had a long-standing argument with at the dhamma centre in Noen Maprang district on Monday morning.

17:07