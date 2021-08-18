Jail for thieving daughter

A 55-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing more than 253 million baht from her 84-year-old mother's bank and mutual fund accounts.

The mother was being treated in a hospital for heart disease at the time of the theft.

Mawadi Siwirat, the daughter, was found guilty on six counts in connection with stealing money from Huay Siwirat, her mother, on several occasions.

Although the daughter had no prior history of imprisonment, the 12-year prison sentence was not suspended due to the crime being deemed serious.

On Feb 4 last year, Ananchai Chaiyadet, a lawyer representing Ms Huay, along with Mintra Siwirat, Ms Huay's grandchild, petitioned the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate transactions made from Ms Huay's accounts.

Six other people were also named as suspects in the same petition accusing them of money laundering, theft and embezzlement.

The move came after the bank handling Ms Huay's account refused to disclose information about the transactions, according to the petition lodged with Amlo.

Mr Ananchai said Ms Huay normally signed her name when she withdrew money from her accounts, while in the suspect money transfers from the accounts her fingerprints were used instead.

The mother didn't know who was behind the suspicious transactions until she lodged a complaint with the police at Udom Suk police station.

The police later discovered that her daughter and a number of bank staff were involved in the transactions, said Mr Ananchai.

Police stated all the money was taken by her daughter, he said, citing the police investigation.