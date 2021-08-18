Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Jail for thieving daughter
Thailand
General

Jail for thieving daughter

published : 18 Aug 2021 at 07:12

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A 55-year-old woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing more than 253 million baht from her 84-year-old mother's bank and mutual fund accounts.

The mother was being treated in a hospital for heart disease at the time of the theft.

Mawadi Siwirat, the daughter, was found guilty on six counts in connection with stealing money from Huay Siwirat, her mother, on several occasions.

Although the daughter had no prior history of imprisonment, the 12-year prison sentence was not suspended due to the crime being deemed serious.

On Feb 4 last year, Ananchai Chaiyadet, a lawyer representing Ms Huay, along with Mintra Siwirat, Ms Huay's grandchild, petitioned the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate transactions made from Ms Huay's accounts.

Six other people were also named as suspects in the same petition accusing them of money laundering, theft and embezzlement.

The move came after the bank handling Ms Huay's account refused to disclose information about the transactions, according to the petition lodged with Amlo.

Mr Ananchai said Ms Huay normally signed her name when she withdrew money from her accounts, while in the suspect money transfers from the accounts her fingerprints were used instead.

The mother didn't know who was behind the suspicious transactions until she lodged a complaint with the police at Udom Suk police station.

The police later discovered that her daughter and a number of bank staff were involved in the transactions, said Mr Ananchai.

Police stated all the money was taken by her daughter, he said, citing the police investigation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

State schemes to gain platform access

The Finance Ministry will link delivery service platforms with the government's two stimulus programmes in October to enable people to pay for the delivery of food or products via the schemes.

08:52
Business

TAT hopes Sputnik V nod will lure Russian visitors

Thai tourism hopes to add 500,000 Russian visitors to its 1 million international tourists this year after the Sputnik V vaccine was endorsed for the sandbox programme, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

08:44
Thailand

Dept advises chronically ill 12-18 year-olds get jab

The Department of Health is advising vaccination against Covid-19 for young people aged 12-18 years who suffer from chronic illnesses, amid concern over rising infections in this age group.

08:33