Woman gets 2 Covid shots in one day by mistake

Somwang Jukul (right) shows an arm in a video with her son Boonsong while talking to Thai media about how she got two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday.

BURI RAM: An elderly woman accidentally received two jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine when she went to a vaccination centre in Muang district on Saturday for a second Covid-19 shot.

A man posted on Facebook a picture of the woman with a message: "The only one in Buri Ram. Grandma Somwang Jukul received two shots of AZ at the same time on Aug 14. This morning a health official called and asked about her conditions out of concern. She is doing well. Thanks all for showing care for her."



In an interview with a reporter at her home in tambon Sadao, Nang Rong district, Mrs Somwang, 70, told Thai media that on that day she went to the vaccination centre in Muang district with her husband, their son, who is a lawyer, and a relative. They all had an appointment to receive a second vaccine shot, this time AstraZeneca, after getting the first shot of Sinovac on July 24.



Many people turned up for vaccination. After going through a process of document, temperature and blood pressure checks, they were called to proceed to a vaccination zone. There, she, her husband, son and relative went separately to tables with nurses administering Covid shots.



At a table, Mrs Somwang said she received a shot in the right arm. She waited there for a while, as told by the nurse, before leaving with her document. While walking out, she was called by another nurse at another table, who told her to sit down. Without making a query, the nurse gave her another shot, this time in the left arm. She did not protest because she was unaware it could be a mistake.



After leaving the zone, she met her son and told him she had received two shots. Her son appeared shocked and asked if she was feeling all right.



The woman said she had not developed any serious symptoms, just a little fever, exhaustion and drowsiness after getting the shots. However, she admitted she was worried.



Boonsong Jukul, Mrs Somwang's lawyer son, said on that day he had to walk his father in a wheelchair to be vaccinated while his mother went ahead by herself as she was still strong.



Mr Boonsong said he was shocked, but did not go back to inform the medical staff at the centre as his mother did not show any unusual symptoms.



However, he later informed the provincial public health office on the phone and the officials there had kept calling back to query about his mother's conditions.



Mr Boonsong, who is a lawyer, said he had not thought about filing a complaint. While he was worried, he would wait to see if there was anything wrong with her.